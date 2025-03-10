Coming together for a working bee
The Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club held a working bee on Saturday 22nd February to clean up the sheds in preparation for the upcoming season. A BBQ was provided for the volunteers. “Thanks to all our helpers this morning, many hands made light work!” read a post on the clubs Facebook page. Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.
Latest News
Condobolin Sandhill Googars
The Condobolin Sandhill Googars put in an amazing effort when [...]
Bernadette recognised
Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co’s Bernadette Binnie has won [...]
Crysta Healing Crystals closes shop front
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Crysta Healing Crystals will no longer [...]
Carmel Kelly to embark on a great adventure
By David Ellery Trundle's 15-year-old Carmel Kelly, a member of [...]
Merit awards for week 4
On Friday 21st February, the Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award [...]
Success in Warren
A chosen group of students from Trundle Central School attended [...]