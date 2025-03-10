Coming together for a working bee

The Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club held a working bee on Saturday 22nd February to clean up the sheds in preparation for the upcoming season. A BBQ was provided for the volunteers. “Thanks to all our helpers this morning, many hands made light work!” read a post on the clubs Facebook page. Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.

