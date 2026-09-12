Colours of Courage

The Lake Cargelligo TAFE staff and students got into the spirit a little bit early on Thursday 27th August, donning the many shades of purple to show their support for Wear it Purple Day, which was officially celebrated on Friday 28th August.

Wear It Purple Day is about creating a world where every young person feels safe, supported, respected and proud to be themselves. It’s a day to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and remind LGBTQIA+ young people that they are seen, valued and belong.

The campus was a beautiful sea of purple – but it’s about so much more than the colour we wear. It’s about courage, kindness, acceptance and standing together.

Because sometimes, a simple “I see you. You matter. You belong.” can mean more than we realise.

“A huge thank you to everyone who proudly wore their purple today and helped spread a little extra kindness and courage around our campus. Be Brave. Be Kind. Be You.” read a post on the TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page read.

Source and Image Credit: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.