Cleo competes
Condobolin’s Cleo Whiley put in a sensational performance to see her place sixth overall in the 50 Metre Butterfly event at the 2024 Speedo Sprint Finals.
The event was held at Sydney Olympic Park, with Cleo competing against swimmers from metropolitan areas that swim all year round.
Cleo swam fourth in the 4×50 metre freestyle relay with her Mountains and Plains team placing ninth. She also swam butterfly in the medley relay, with her team placing seventh.
She finished middle of the pack in her 50 freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke, placing 24th, 27th and 29th respectively.
Cleo had a great day swimming as a member of the Mountains and Plains team making lots of new friends and swimming new personal best times in her 50-metre butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke events.
