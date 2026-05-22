Claudia’s Shirt Design Chosen
Congratulations to Ungarie Central School student Claudia Protheroe whose shirt design was chosen by the West Wyalong AECG as part of the 2025 design competition. All students had the opportunity to create the deadliest design including the AECG logo, Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Islander flag. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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