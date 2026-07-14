CHS Year Advisor Awards presented

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their Semester One Celebration Assembly on Friday, 19 June.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

Six students were recognised with Year Advisor Awards, an initiative that was introduced in 2024.

This Award was presented to one student in each year group who demonstrated their ability to adapt and maintain a positive outlook. It celebrates the students’ dedication, strength and outstanding contributions to Condobolin High School.

These awards went to Harvey McFadyen (Year Seven), Meilane Hortilano (Year Eight), Joshua Dabinett (Year Nine), Charles Patton (Year 10), Amelia Small (Year 11) and Madison Scarce (Year 12).

Deputy Principal Mr Scott Cox presented these awards.

Harvey received his award for “being an SRC member, outstanding attendance, Western Sport Trials, and participating in the ANZAC Day March.”

Meilane’s citation read: “Meilane is a positive member of the cohort who contributes to the school community with kindness and enthusiasm. She always takes the time to have a chat with both staff and peers, helping create a welcoming and supportive environment. She approaches all subjects with a positive attitude and always strives to do her best academically. As an active member of the SRC, she demonstrates leadership, responsibility and a commitment to representing and supporting her peers.”

“Joshua is a kind and determined young person who strives to do his best, maintaining the highest levels of respect for his peers and his teachers. He exemplifies a wide range of personal and learning strengths in al, that he does and achieves to his potential with quiet confidence,” Joshua’s certificate read.

Charles’s citation read: “Despite demands on his time from athletic and music events, Charles contributes strongly to school activities. He is respectful and courteous to his peers, teachers and the school community both in and out of the classroom.”

“Amelia brings joy, kindness and positivity to everyone around her. She has represented our school with pride through sport and her community work, demonstrating qualities of commitment, teamwork and school spirit. She is known for her warm, happy nature and her ability to brighten the day of those around her. Amelia contributes to a positive culture within our school ad is a wonderful example of someone who leads through kindness, enthusiasm and genuine care for others,” Amelia’s citation read. Madison’s certificate read: “Coordination of extracurricular year group fundraising indicates going above and beyond for the benefit of others.”