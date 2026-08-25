CHS team produces gallant display in final

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s Under 16 rugby league team has finished runner-up in the Tom Kemp Shield after a spirited 30-24 loss to West Wyalong High School in the final at Molong on Thursday, 6 August.

The closely contested match was played in excellent spirit, with both teams trading the lead throughout a fast-paced encounter that was not decided until the closing stages.

Despite the narrow defeat, the Condobolin side displayed determination, resilience and teamwork, fighting until the final whistle.

The team comprised of Richard Coe, Myles Colliss, Keiron Croaker, Tyler Dargin, Alby Denyer, Jacob Doyle, Jaden Glasson, Eli Heffernan, Memphis Jones, Kye Kendall, Rashard Kirby, Kody Martin, William Coe, Lucas Newell, Xavier Pawsey, Baden Riley, Daesean Ritchie, Keaton Sloane and Brody Vaeau.

Condobolin High School congratulated the team on its Tom Kemp Shield performance and thanked the players, supporters and officials who contributed throughout the competition.

Although falling just short of the title, the team’s performance and sportsmanship ensured it represented the school and the community with distinction.