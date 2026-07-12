CHS Athletics Age Champions announced

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held a very successful Athletics Carnival on Friday, 22 May.

All students who participated showed skills and great sportsmanship.

The Athletics Age Champions were recognised at the Semester One Celebration Assembly, which was held on Friday, 19 June.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Alec Patton, while Kylarrah Waites was 12 Years Girl Champion.

Avah Kirby took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Quade Peterson collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Emmaline Blewitt was named Girl Champion, and Macauley Packham was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Lacey Doyle was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Eli Heffernan 15 Years Boy Champion.

Baden Riley was the 16 Years Boy Champion, while Rachel Grimmond claimed 16 Years Girl Champion.

Sadie Haworth won the Open Girl Champion, with Zac Grimmond taking out the Open Boy Champion.

Oxley was named House Champion for the 2026 Athletics Carnival. Evans was second, Mitchell third, and Cunnigham fourth.

The Swimming Age Champions and Cross Country Age Champions were also announced at the Semester One Celebration Assembly.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Alec Patton and there was no 12 Years Girl Age Champion.

Cleo Whiley took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Quade Peterson collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

Macauley Packham was named 14 Years Boy Champion. There was no 14 Years Girl Champion.

Kelise Dargin was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Kobie Whiley 15 Years Boy Champion.

Tyler Dargin was the 16 Years Boy Champion; with Anna-Leigh Grogan named 16 Years Girl Champion.

Alex McBean won the Open Girl Champion, with Preston Jackson taking out the Open Boy Champion.

The Cross Country Age Champions were recognised next.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Alec Patton; while Kylarrah Waites was 12 Years Girl Champion.

Avah Kirby took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Quade Peterson collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Emmaline Blewitt was named Girl Champion, and Macauley Packham was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Lucas Newell was named 15 Years Boy Champion. Zahlee Blewitt was named 15 Years Girl Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Amelia Reavell, and Charles Patton was crowned 16 Years Boy Champion.

Sadie Haworth won the Open Girl Champion, with Quarn Colliss taking out the Open Boy Champion.