CHS Aboriginal Advisory Council

By Melissa Blewitt

New members of the Condobolin High School Aboriginal Advisory Council have been announced.

The induction of leadership members took place at Condobolin High School’s NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 2 July.

Newly appointed inductees Jamie-Lea Dean, Alaska Frazer, Avah Kirby, Kaitlyn Nixon, Rueben Sloane and Cleo Whiley (Year Seven); Kelsey Atkinson, Kitarna Atkinson, Janessa Coe, and Janayah Johnson (Year Eight); Mahayla Atkinson, Archie Dargin, and Kelise Dargin (Year Nine); Aleiquia-Lee George and Raquel Read (Year 10); Lara Atkinson, Preston Jackson, Joseph Packham and Brody Vaeau (Year 11) were all presented with their badges.

Condobolin High School Student Support Officer Mrs Belinda Coe also addressed the assembly on the role of the Aboriginal Advisory Council.

“The Aboriginal Advisory Council was established to represent the views and interests of Aboriginal students at Condobolin High School and to ensure their perspectives are heard. The AAC provides a culturally safe learning experience where students develop their skills to become effective leaders and become positive role models for their school peers. AAC will actively engage within the school community to enact high-expectations relationships, promote positive identities, excellence in school and provide cultural advice,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.