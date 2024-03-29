Central West Tyres will keep you moving this sowing season

Advertorial

Since taking over the business from John and Pam White in 2021, Sarah and Paul Carroll have built the business now offering spare parts for cars, 4WD, Trucks and commercial vehicles.

From suspension, steering, brakes. clutches, starter motors, alternators, filters, truck parts and more at a very competitive price.

The availability of spare parts coupled with their tyre repairs will keep you going this sowing season.

As well as the full range of car, truck, bike, mower and tractor tyres they also stock a range of batteries.

From the 105AH and 120AH Deep Cycle batteries for your long weekend camping needs to often having a good range of second hand batteries, all tested and ready to go.

As well they have heavy duty utility matting cut to size, 1800mm wide, 10mm thick, anti-slip and with drainage holes Since JR Sealey closed Sarah and Paul have also taken on the NRMA Service for Condobolin and surrounds providing the exemplary service you have coe to expect from NRMA.

At present they have a great giveaway for March.

If you purchase a set of four Maxxis tyres during the month of March 2024, you go into the draw to win an 18” Kamado Outdoor Oven and BBQ! Have a chat with them today about Maxxis

tyres!

Prize will be drawn in store on Friday, 5th April 2024. ** T&Cs Apply:

– All Maxxis tyres are eligible for this giveaway: car, 4WD, SUV, light truck, truck, bus, lawn and garden, agricultural and construction, ATV and motorcross;

– Four tyres must be paid for in one transaction during the month of March but – No Afterpay or Zip Pay.

Call in and see Sarah or Paul to get a very competitive quote on tyres, spare parts of batteries today! 02 6895 2495

(Source: Official Facebook page)