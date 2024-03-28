Celebrating St Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick is a religious and cultural holiday held on 17 March, which was on a Sunday in 2024. St. Patrick’s Day observes of the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. The holiday has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with special foods, music, dancing and a whole lot of green.

ABOVE: Hayes Davis got into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day in Condobolin. Image Credit: Samantha-Lee Davis.