Celebrating Secondary BEAUT at the Milk Bar

Congratulations to Tottenham Central School secondary students who have achieved BEAUT over at the end of last term.

To celebrate their efforts, students were invited to the Milk Bar experience, where they were hosted by Billy Simpson and Drew Pollard in their roles as Hospitality students. Students enjoyed freshly made milkshakes and had the opportunity to create their own ice cream sundaes.

It was a lovely way to come together and celebrate the students and the positive culture within their school community.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.