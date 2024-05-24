Celebrating Mothers

On Saturday 11th May, Trundle held a Mother’s Day Market at the Memorial Hall in Forbes Street.

An assortment of goodies from various stallholders were available at the Trundle Mother’s Day Market to buy for that special woman in your life. Examples of the gifts available were local produce, art, jewelry, homemade items, clothes, photography, plants and much more from across Central West NSW.

The market had over 25 stalls on the day, with multiple being new to the event. The new stalls were Tumbling Downs Olives, Teddy Goose & Co, Posh Knots Cottagecore Style, Kikis Candles, CJ’s Country Creations, Face Painting by T and Handmade by HALEY.

The other stallholders were Kellie’s Creations, Roses Table Cloths, San’s Button Jewelry, Echo Photography Studios, Tecc Designs, Simply Design & Co, Bee Creative, Tupperware, Flavourista, Robyn Taylor Soft Craft, A Growing Obsession, Pebbles and Pages, Fluffy, Floppy Decoratives, Trundle CWA, Jackos Sculpture, Mess & Memories, Trundle True Value Giftware and Mini Mercado.

All proceeds from the markets will be going back into maintaining the Hall.

Entertainment was provided by the Parkes Shire Concert Band.

Images by David Ellery.