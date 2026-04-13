Celebrating Harmony Week

Tottenham Central School students recently recognised Harmony Week and the theme Everyone Belongs.

“Classes explored inclusion, respect and celebrating our differences, and together we created a whole-school Harmony chain, with each student contributing a link. The finished chain is now proudly displayed in our office.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“Harmony Week is a reminder that Everyone Belongs – not just this week, but every week. By showing kindness, including others and respecting our differences, we can continue to make our school and community a place where everyone feels they belong.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.