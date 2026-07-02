Celebrating 50 Games for Elly Ireland

Congratulations to Elly Ireland on reaching the milestone of 50 games.

Starting as a junior, the team has seen her grow into a strong and reliable defender. This season, Elly has also stepped into the centre court and has shown she is just as valuable in attack. Her versatility and willingness to take on new challenges have made a big impact on her team.

Beyond her playing role, Elly is a valued umpire, is always willing to lend a hand with strapping and support around the courts, and this year has also taken on the role of coaching the B Grade side.

“Elly’s dedication to the club both on and off the court is greatly appreciated, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with her. Congratulations, Elly, on your 50 games and all that you contribute to our club.” read a post by Lisa Bendall on the The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.

Source and Image Credit: Lisa Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.