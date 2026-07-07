Celebrating 128 years of Independence of the Philippines

One-hundred-and-twenty-eight years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in Condobolin with a Flag Raising ceremony on Saturday, 13 June. Held in Renown Park, the Australian

Flag was raised by Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, while the Philippines Flag was raised by flag bearers Frankland Ross and Alyssa Joyce Caronongan. This was followed by the singing

of the Philippines National Anthem and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Philippines Flag. The Allegiance read: “I am a Filipino. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the Philippines and

to the country it represents with honour, justice and freedom that is put in motion by a nation that is for God, Humanity, Nature and Country.” The Flag Raising ceremony was followed by a ‘Meet

and Greet’ held at the Condobolin Community and Arts Centre. Heather Blackley welcomed guests, which was followed by the Open Prayer and blessing by Lucas Palima. Mayor John Medcalf

OAM, Father Getuilio Neto, Leilane Donaire and Jake Escarda also delivered inspirational messages at the ‘Meet and Greet’.