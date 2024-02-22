Car Wash vandalised again

The Condobolin Car Wash has been vandalised again. This is the second attack on the local business in the last few weeks. As a result of the vandalism, the Car Wash does not have a working vacuum cleaner at the moment, but owners Amy and Josh Bendall, hope that they will be up and running again soon. They have made the difficult decision to close the facility at night in response to the vandalism. Amy took to social media to vent her frustration and disappointment. “Due to vandalism AGAIN condo car wash does not have a vacuum cleaner working at all and the bays are now turned off,” she said in a post on the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Page. “Going forward the car wash will only be open during day time hours everything will be turned off volts taken out of a night. “Sorry for the inconvenience.” Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.