Captain David Betts recognised for outstanding achievement on St Florian’s Day

Captain David Betts (Nymagee) had been awarded the Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation.

He was honoured for his courage and exceptional service for protecting his community on St Florian’s Day.

Held on 4 May each year, the award ceremony marks the Feast Day of the Patron Saint of Firefighters, St Florian, and International Firefighters Day.

The day is an opportunity where the RFS family can come together to recognise their volunteers and staff who have gone above and beyond, by delivering the highest level of commitment to the Service that is worthy of special recognition.

RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers presented the awards at the annual St Florian’s Day ceremony, which was held at the RFS State Training Academy in Dubbo.

Captain David Betts full citation for Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation (Individual) reads:

“Captain David Betts is recognised for his contribution to Nymagee Brigade, his leadership, and his skills in responding to incidents.

“Captain Betts joined the Nymagee Brigade in 1982, becoming an active valued member, who in 2000 became Senior Deputy Captain and in 2005 accepted the role of Captain.

“Captain Betts has taken control of many incidents within his Brigade area and responded to assist neighbouring brigades. He is acknowledged and respected by members and staff as an effective and capable fireground leader.

“A prime example was in late February 2023 when the Nymagee area experienced increased fire activity from dangerous weather conditions. Under Captain Betts’ leadership, the brigade organised and assembled appliances, private units, heavy plant and bulk water carriers to respond to a fire that started on Yarranvale Station on 21 February. The fire was contained the next morning after burning 193 hectares.

“Later that day around noon, Captain Betts organised the response of the appliances, private units and heavy plant to contain a fire on Mirrabook Station, which was limited to 307 hectares and prevented from entering the Bedooba State Conservation Area.

“For a third response in just two days, Captain Betts quickly organised the appreopriate resources and worked with water bombing aircraft to contain a fire that had started on Ettawands Station to just 70 hectares. The fires were patrolled for the next three to four days with Captain Betts communicating with the landowners to ensure effective patrolling had been completed. Captain Betts’s leadership and ability to quickly resource these incidents kept the fires so well controlled.

“Captain Betts’s communication skills, fireground leadership, resource coordination and dedication make him a worthy recipient of the Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation.”