Brooklyn Moves on to Next Public Speaking Competition
Congratulations to all of the Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students who represented their school in the public speaking competition on Wednesday 29th July against West Wyalong.
Each speaker demonstrated confidence, excellent preparation and outstanding speaking skills, making their school proud.
A special congratulations to Brooklyn on her first place win on the day. Brooklyn went on to represent her school in the Western Region round of the Canberra-Goulburn Archdiocese Public Speaking Competition in Cootamundra on 13 August.
“We wish her the very best of luck as she competes for a place in the finals. ” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
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