Brayden captures Show’s winning image

By Melissa Blewitt

Brayden Davis has taken out Photograph of the Show in Class R at the 2026 Condobolin Show with a striking image celebrating the region’s agricultural landscape.

The winning photograph captured the strength, beauty and resilience of the local farming country, bringing together golden paddocks, an iconic windmill and headers working in paddocks during harvest.

The image proved popular with visitors to the Pavilion and impressed the photography judge, earning Brayden the coveted Photograph of the Show title.

Brayden is an accomplished photographer and operates BJD Photography, specialising in drone footage, sports and action photography, as well as sunset and landscape imagery.

His winning entry showcased both his technical ability and his eye for capturing the character of the local region.