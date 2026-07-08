Bogan Shire Council Calls for Reinstatement of Hermidale School Bus Service

Media Release

Bogan Shire Council has expressed its disappointment at the decision by Transport for NSW not to renew the school bus contract servicing Hermidale Public School and is calling on Member for Barwon Roy Butler to advocate for the reinstatement of the service.

Mayor Glen Neill said the loss of the school bus route was a significant blow to the Hermidale community and raised concerns about the long-term future of the village school.

“Council strongly supports the Hermidale community in its efforts to have the school bus service reinstated,” Cr Neill said.

“This bus service has operated for more than 55 years and has played an important role in ensuring local children have safe and reliable access to education.”

Cr Neill said Council understood Transport for NSW’s concerns regarding passenger numbers but believed more should have been done to work with the community before the service was discontinued.

“It is disappointing that the decision appears to have been made without meaningful consultation with the community about possible alternatives or ways to increase patronage,” he said.

“There were suggestions put forward that minor changes to the route could have increased student numbers using the service, but those options do not appear to have been fully explored.”

Hermidale, located south-west of Nyngan, has a population of approximately 127 residents and relies heavily on key community infrastructure such as its school.

“The school is the lifeblood of the village,” Cr Neill said.

“If families are forced to drive long distances each day to access education, it becomes increasingly difficult to attract and retain residents in the district.

“Decisions like this can have far-reaching consequences for rural communities, impacting not only schools but also the long-term viability of local businesses, services and property values.”

Council will lobby Member for Barwon Roy Butler to seek his support in advocating for the reinstatement of the service and will also make representations directly to the NSW Government.

“Children in rural and remote communities deserve the same access to education and safe transport options as children living in metropolitan areas,” Cr Neill said.

“We are asking the NSW Government to work with the community to find a practical solution that keeps this important service operating and supports the future of Hermidale.”

Cr Neill raised the matter at a meeting on Thursday, June 25, and will continue working with local residents, parents and community leaders to advocate for a positive outcome.

Media Release contributed.

Image Sourced from Bogan Shire Facebook page.