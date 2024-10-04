Blake attends LAP Graduation

On Wednesday 11th September, Blake Dillon of Tullibigeal Central School attended the LAP Graduation at Lake Cargelligo and he received the following awards: Distinguished Achievers Award, First in Industrial Technology Timber, First in Business Studies, First in PDHPE and a Merit in Mathematics. Congratulations to Blake on a very successful day. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.