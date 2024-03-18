Bips and Burps Playgroup fun

Bips and Burps Playgroup was held at Condobolin Public School on Wednesday, 28 February. Bips and Burps is a playgroup where bubs and their special people can join in age appropriate experiences and make strong community connections. It is held from 10.30am and 12pm every Wednesday morning during school terms. Morning tea is provided, and it is free to attend. For more information contact Heidi (Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facilitator) on 02 6895 2134 or Jackie (Catholic Care Family Worker) on 0429 080 631. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.