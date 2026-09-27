Ashleigh enjoys success
By Melissa Blewitt
Ashleigh Thomas enjoyed an outstanding run of success at the 2026 Condobolin Show, collecting major awards across both handicrafts and photography.
Ashleigh was named Most Successful Exhibitor in Class P2 – Children’s Handicrafts. She also achieved first place and a champion ribbon for her quilt in the Secondary School (Years 7 to 9) section’s machine-made article category.
Her achievements continued in the photography section (Class R), where she was named Most Successful Exhibitor in the High School section.
Ashleigh also received a champion ribbon in the Fauna category, highlighting her versatility and talent across a range of Pavilion competitions.
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