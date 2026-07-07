Amelia and Dante are sensational spellers

By Melissa Blewitt

Amelia Chamen (Stage Two) and Dante Lopez (Stage Three) won the Condobolin Public School Spelling Bee on Thursday, 11 June.

Emily Lister and Jodan Small (Stage Two) and Kaylee Bamblett (Stage Three) were Runners Up at the event.

Amelia and Dante will represent Condobolin Public School at the regional Spelling Bee final later in the year.

Amelia’s winning word was ambulance.

In the Stage Two Spelling Bee, some of the words that were spelled incorrectly included reap, sale, appeal, cotton, access, ambition, architect and application.

Dante’s winning word was benevolent.

Some of the words that were spelled incorrectly in Stage Three were bleach, fraud, bravado, marsupial, nautilus, paramedic, alternative, aquarium, assumption, accolade, adjacent, apprehensive, arbitration, aristocracy and Vasilica.

Prior to the Spelling Bee, students were given a written spelling test, and from that the top spellers from each stage were selected to take part. Each student had 45 seconds to spell the word correctly.

Mrs Vanessa Worthington was the announcer, Miss Raylene Richards the scorer/time keeper and Ms Michelle Horvat was the pronouncer (they are responsible for reading the words from the official list, providing definitions, and offering example sentences upon request).