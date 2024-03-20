Amber Lawrence bringing her tour to Bogan Gate Pub

Hot off the back of being awarded the Golden Guitar for Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMAA Golden Guitar Awards, Amber Lawrence is bringing her “Live a Country Song” tour to Bogan Gate Pub on Friday, 22 March

Doors will open at 6pm, with opening act Bonnie Kellett to take to the stage at 8pm. Amber will perform from 8.30pm to 10.30pm. Seating is un-allocated, food and drinks will be available to buy.

Amber is one of Australia’s most celebrated and hardest working country artists. Entering the 20th year of her career, sees Amber solidify her spot as a much loved entertainer for all ages, having released 7 studio albums and 3 children’s albums.

Amber has performed on the biggest stages in Australia, including The Gympie Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, Carols in the Domain, Australia Day Live at the Opera House, Play School and has sung for Prime Ministers and Presidents and most importantly she has entertained hundreds of thousands of Australians around the country from Birdsville to Broken Hill, and from Maroubra to Manduruah.’

When Amber performs, it is purely to take the audience to a place of happiness, fun and honesty – and she’ll be doing that town by town in 2024. You won’t leave an Amber Lawrence show without being moved, uplifted, and most of all, entertained.

Amber is an ARIA Nominee and 6 x CMAA Golden Guitar Award winner; Female Artist of the Year (2023); Female Artist of the Year (2015); Single of The Year, Song of the Year & Vocal Collaboration of the Year (2018); Vocal Collaboration of the Year (2020) for the song ‘True Blue’; She also received 5 x CMC Award nominations in 2018 in addition to taking out the CMC; Female Artist of The Year (2015 & 2016).

ABOVE: Amber Lawrence – 2023 Female Artist of the Year is bringing her “Live a Country Song” tour to Bogan Gate Pub on Friday, 22 March. Image Credit: www.amberlawrence.com.au