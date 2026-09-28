Alex takes out Boiled Rice section

By Melissa Blewitt

Alex Wells took out the Boiled Rice section at the 2026 Condobolin Show.

While often overshadowed by more elaborate entries such as jams and baked goods, the humble cup of boiled rice has become a popular feature of the Condobolin Show, attracting exhibitors and plenty of friendly competition each year.

Competitors battled for the honour of taking out the section, with the winning entry judged on its presentation and preparation.

Entries were required to be exhibited in a cup, with a $20 prize donated by Rice Lovers awarded to the winner.

The Boiled Rice section continues to provide a light-hearted but competitive addition to the show’s cooking classes, giving exhibitors the chance to claim the title and some local bragging rights.