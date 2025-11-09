A talented duo
Congratulations to Rory Packham and Oscar Charters (Gilgais). Both had a great day with the bat on Saturday, 25 October. Rory scored 51 not out and Oscar scored 53 not out. Well done to both boys on their half a century. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
Latest News
Afternoon on the Green
By Hayley Egan On Saturday 18th October, Trundle Children's Centre [...]
Enjoying Mindfulness and Movement session
Bips and Burps Playgroup enjoyed a Mindfulness and Movement session [...]
A talented duo
Congratulations to Rory Packham and Oscar Charters (Gilgais). Both had [...]
Lake Cargelligo draught horse breeder Steve Johnson wins Teamsters Trophy
Lake Cargelligo draught horse breeder and a driver in the [...]
Kincora Copper ramps up Condobolin exploration
By Melissa Blewitt Kincora Copper is ramping up its Condobolin [...]
CHS sneaks into Western Semi Finals
CHS Open Boys Cricket Report After a long break over [...]