A talented duo

Congratulations to Rory Packham and Oscar Charters (Gilgais). Both had a great day with the bat on Saturday, 25 October. Rory scored 51 not out and Oscar scored 53 not out. Well done to both boys on their half a century. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 06/11/2025By

Latest News

A talented duo

10/11/2025|

Congratulations to Rory Packham and Oscar Charters (Gilgais). Both had [...]

We recommend