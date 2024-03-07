A special visit for Condobolin Fire Station
Condobolin Fire Station has been busy over the last month with numerous different call outs. On Sunday, 18 February, Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Steer (second from far right, front row) called into the station for a biscuit and a chat. Assistant Commissioner Steer is the head of regional operations for Fire and Rescue NSW. “Discussions were had about our station and what the Assistant Commissioner Steer wants to accomplish in her role,” a post on the Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin Facebook Page read. “Thank you, Assistant Commissioner Steer, for coming to Condobolin and STN 259.” Image Credit: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin Facebook Page.
