A special reply for Year 3/4 readers

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Tottenham Central School Year 3/4 students recently read “The Little Refugee” by Anh Do during guided reading time.

The book explores themes of courage, resilience, gratitude and kindness.

After reading the book, the students went on to learn more about Anh and his story and decided they wanted to write individual letters to him.

The students excitedly posted them off and after some time received a response on Anh’s behalf, along with an autographed photo of Anh.

Below is the contents of the letter:

Hi Tottenham Kids!

Thank you so much for your lovely letter. Anh always feels incredibly grateful to hear from readers who enjoy his stories and characters.

Anh receives a very large number of letters from readers all around Australia and the world, so unfortunately, he isn’t always able to reply personally. However, he truly appreciates every message and loves knowing that his books are bringing laughter, adventure, and encouragement to so many kids.

Anh hopes you can continue reading, writing, dreaming big, and using your imagination.

Thank you again for taking the time to write. Your support means a lot, and Anh hopes you keep enjoying many more adventures in books!

Best wishes, Emma

On behalf of Anh Do.

Sources and Image Credit : Tottenham Central School Facebook page.