A positive start for CHS Basketball

The Condobolin High Schools Open Boy’s Basketball Team has had a positive start to the season.

On Friday, 8 March 2024 they travelled to West Wyalong to compete in the Regional Gala Day. They played teams from Grenfell, Forbes, and West Wyalong.

“Our first match was against Henry Lawson High School (Grenfell) where the boys showed their class from the opening whistle,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Henry Lawson had no answer to the speed and finishing ability of Quarn Colliss and Steven Capewell who almost stole the ball at will and finished with 12 and 10 points each respectively. Jaden Glasson was in fine shooting form contributing 19 points, who along with Triston Ross’ game high of 20 points, led Condo to a convincing 73-27 win.

“The second match was against a tougher and bigger Forbes High School team. After a slow start, our superior skills shone through. Joseph Packham and Keiron Nixon-Croaker made scoring difficult with some solid defence and big rebounds. Triston Ross again led all scorers with 26 points, while Dom Donaire contributed some handy buckets when needed. Condobolin ran out winners 50-31 in a game that was always under control.

“The final match of the day match was against hot favourites West Wyalong. The scores were level at quarter time, placing West Wyalong under pressure. Our team captain, Ryan Goodsell, led the way with outstanding rebounding and tough defence, which made it hard for the much bigger and more experienced West Wyalong team. Triston Ross’ outstanding shooting (31 points), supported by Jaden Glassen’s 10 points, kept Condobolin close, but West Wyalong were too big and experienced and ran out winners 87-58.”

Coach, Steve Maier, commended the boy’s skills, teamwork, and sportspersonship, commenting, “The boys were a pleasure to take away and they should be very proud of their efforts and attitude. The boys were great ambassadors for our school and our town.”

In Term Three, it will be the Under 15s Basketball team turn to continue the fine form demonstrated by the Open Boys side.

ABOVE: The Condobolin High Schools Open Boy’s Basketball Team played in the Regional Gala Day with great success on Friday, 8 March. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.