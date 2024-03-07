A new traineeship
The WCC Language Program team are excited to welcome Yasmine Dargin (ABOVE) to their team. Yasmine will be undertaking a traineeship and be mentored by Marion Wighton-Packham. “Providing opportunities to build capacity enables us to continue in the revitalisation and rejuvenation of Aboriginal languages,” Mrs Wighton-Packham said. “Flourishing and thriving language benefits our children, families and community.” Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.
