A good day had by all at Bridge

The general consensus during the bridge game three weeks ago was that the boards were interesting. No particular trends were evident, and the bidding reflected this, in that they were very inconsistent. There were a few six card hands with a void of one suit. When partner has a number of cards in your void suit, it makes it hard to find a good bid. There were two small slams made but not bid.

But it looks like Wendy and Sue found the best contracts and won with a score of 3,390 points. Congratulations girls! Bonnie and Max came second with 2,160 points. John and the Phantom came third with 1,710 points.

When I was young, I was afraid of the dark. Now, when I see my power bill, I’m afraid of the light!

Stay well and happy.

Bridget.