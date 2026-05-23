A fantastic home game

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Report
Round 3 Wrap Up – Condo’s First Home Game vs Grenfell
Saturday 9th May
What a fantastic day for our first home game of the season! The sun was shining, the cockatoos were screeching, and the atmosphere was buzzing. With the local fire brigade on hand teaching the kids all about life as a firefighter, and plenty of raffles for our mums ahead of Mother’s Day, it was more than just a day of footy — it was a great community day.
Grenfell Junior Rugby League, it’s always a pleasure to host such a great club and group of people. We hope you enjoyed the day as much as we enjoy having you. To all our footy mums — especially our raffle winners — now it’s your turn to relax. Put your feet up, kick back, and enjoy a well-earned sleep-in and brekky in bed tomorrow.
You’ve definitely earned it See you all next week when we head to Cabonne for Round 4 of footy fun.
Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 20/05/2026By

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