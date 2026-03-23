2026 Tottenham Picnic Races

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Saturday 7th March, the annual Tottenham Picnic Races were held with a total of 730 people walking through the gates.

The first race was the 800m Michael Logan Memorial Race.

‘Swedish Glitter’ placed first. The owner is Consortium, the trainer is C. Lundholm and the jockey was R. Blewitt.

In second place was ‘Box of Crackers’. They are owned and trained by C. Greig. The jockey was L. Ribeiro.

‘Rubicon River’ placed third. The owner is W. Hayes, the trainer is B. Hayes and the jockey was D. Parrott.

The second race was the 1000m Cutcliffe Family Maiden Picnic Plate.

‘Bring the Rain’ came first. The owner is Consortium and the trainer is C. Lundholm. The jockey was A. Boyd.

In second was ‘Silent Drama’. They are owned by G. O’Neill and M. O’Neill. The trainer is Greg O’Neill and the jockey was R. Blewitt.

‘Uncle Alf’ placed third. The owners are A. Prisk and C. Eves and are trained by A. Prisk. The jockey was T. Gough.

The third race was the 1000m Lloyd Jarvis Memorial Handicap.

In first place was ‘Callie Cool’, who is owned and trained by C. Greig. The jockey was L. Ribeiro.

In second place was ‘Mihrimah’. They are owned by W. Hayes and trained by B. Hayes. The jockey was D. Parrott.

‘Mr Pointer’ placed third. Their owners are A. Prisk and C. Eves. The trainer is A. Prisk. The jockey was T. Gough.

Race 4 was 1200m and Fiveways Legal & Fiveways Hire were the sponsors.

‘Not Lean or Mean’ placed first. They are owned and trained by C. Greig. The jockey was L. Ribeiro.

In second was ‘The Hoff’. They are owned by RV. Bourke and trained by W. Martyn. The jockey was Z. Lewis.

‘Himeros’ placed third. The owner is W. Harper, the trainer is K. Kennedy and the jockey was R. Blewitt.

Race 5 was the Robinson Grain Picnic Cup.

In first was ‘Blackhill Kitty’. They are owned and trained by C. Greig. The jockey was L. Ribeiro.

In second place was ‘Bobby’s Secret’. They are owned by M. Harrison, M. Harrison, T. Avnell and W. Semmens. The trainer is M. Harrison and the jockey was P. Zerafa.

‘Pickaxe’ placed third. The owner and trainer is C. Greig. The jockey was A. Boyd.

Race 6 was sponsored by the Tottenham Hotel & Combined Businesses.

In first place was ‘Kuroshinzo’. The owner and trainer is C. Greig. The jockey was L. Ribiero.

‘Pluck ‘N’ Spy’ placed second. The owners are M. Harrison, M. Harrison, T. Avnell and W. Semmens.. They were trained by M. Harrison and the jockey was P. Zerafa.

In third place was ‘I Alone’. They are owned by D. Consadine, H. Consadine and H. Consadine. The trainer is D. Consadine and the jockey was R. Blewitt.

The Trainer High Point Award was presented to Connie Greig and the Jockey High Point award was presented to Leandro Ribeiro.

The raffle was drawn with Jess Reaks winning a Yeti Esky, Andrew Robb taking home a Hamper, Greg Hyland won a Doona, Kristy Simpson accepted a Camp Chair and Yeti and Peter Carolyn won a Mega Meat Tray.

Special presentation made to Rodney Robb for his many years of ongoing support for Tottenham Picnic Races.

Information contributed by Lynette Jarvis.