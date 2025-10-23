2025 Trundle P & A Field Crop Competition

The 2025 Trundle P & A Field Crop Competition was held in early October 2025.

Another fantastic day has been had with great examples of what can be achieved in below average conditions with entries including Field Peas, Barley, Lupins and Wheat.

Rhys and Joel Curr placed first with Sceptre Wheat; In second came Matt Watt with Bateman Lupins; And in third was Mat and Tom Aveyard with Maximus Barley; The Encouragement Award went to John Simmons with Lancer Wheat; Closest the Judge went to Ben Kerin; and Best Question went to Chris Hinchley.

“Thank you to our sponsors Ag’N’Vet Services, Graincorp and Manildra Grain. Also a big thank you to our Judges Paul Evans (Ag’N’Vet) Dan Sweeny and Erin Dalton (Baker Ag Advantage).” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page.

A major positive to see was the enthusiasm, participation and contribution to the day. The next generation of farmers has leapt into the boots of a lot of recent retirees and have brought the average age down 30 years in one go!!! The conversation throughout the day really embraced what this competition is about.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Show Facebook page.