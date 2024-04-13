Swimmers compete

Lake Cargelligo Central School swimmers competed at the Western Swimming Carnival held in Dubbo on Tuesday 12th March.

A huge congratulations to Cruz, who came second in breaststroke and is off to State Swimming for the final time in his Primary Schooling. The school’s relay teams were strong and swam their hearts out, and all of the swimmers gave each event their best!

“A special thanks to Mr Kendall who gave up a lot of his time over summer to coach our swimmers, keeping them fit and supporting them at each carnival! Thanks also to our parents for their support on the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.