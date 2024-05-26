Spoiling loved ones

Lachlan and Western Regional Services helped spoil the loved ones of Lachlan Children Services on Friday, 10 May. Lachlan and Western Regional Services provided delicious fruit platters and tasty treats for their Mother’s Day Breakfast. Image Credits: Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Facebook Page.

