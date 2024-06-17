Lending a helping hand

On Tuesday 28th May, Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 &10 PASS students were walking back from the Complex after a game of basketball when, Zavier, Meshach, Dominic and Bodhi noticed a member of the community pushing their mobility scooter after it had run out of battery. The boys without being asked, went and lent a hand. It is great to see that we have such community minded students in our midst. Fantastic effort boys! Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.