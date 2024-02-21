Roy discusses railway upgrade

Tottenham is a charming town in Barwon, a growing part of Australia’s wheatbelt.

After their grain is harvested they are dependent on trucks to haul their produce. That adds considerably to the cost of freight to the farmers, and to councils for the upkeep of the roads that need to handle the weight of the grain trucks. But an upgrade to the railway line Between Bogan Gate and Tottenham would be a boon to farmers in the area, giving them a cheaper alternative to transport grain.

So I facilitated a meeting between members of NSW Farmers, Tottenham Branch, and Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison MP to allow them to put their case for the upgrade. George and Margaret (representing lots of local farmers) have been at this since 1986, and their success to date has come from being organised and well researched. This meeting was no different.

There were some encouraging signs and I will keep following up to see what we can do to make this happen.

Source and Image Credit: Roy Butler MP Facebook page.