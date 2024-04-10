RFDS Medical Services OPEN

Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Medical Services (Melrose Street) opened their doors from 9am Tuesday, 2 April.

RFDS Medical Services would like to welcome: Dr Hilary Stevenson to Condobolin commencing 2 April to 19 April; and Dr Anna Windsor will be working at RFDS 8 to 10 April.

The appointment book is open, and the RFDS Medical Services – Condobolin admin team are now available to take appointments. The phone number is 02 5832 5000.

Information provided by RFDS.