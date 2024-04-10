RFDS Medical Services OPEN
Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Medical Services (Melrose Street) opened their doors from 9am Tuesday, 2 April.
RFDS Medical Services would like to welcome: Dr Hilary Stevenson to Condobolin commencing 2 April to 19 April; and Dr Anna Windsor will be working at RFDS 8 to 10 April.
The appointment book is open, and the RFDS Medical Services – Condobolin admin team are now available to take appointments. The phone number is 02 5832 5000.
Information provided by RFDS.
Latest News
RFDS Medical Services OPEN
Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Medical Services (Melrose Street) opened [...]
Goanna Manor – Pending Demolition
At the Ordinary Meeting of Council held on 29 November [...]
Dustin to look for love
Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring (third from left) begins his quest for [...]
Grace found safe and sound
Grace Kiss, 24, was found safe and well at around [...]
Taya, Georgia and Rachel rip in at trials
Congratulations to Condobolin High School’s Taya Donovan, Georgia Clemson and [...]
Condo-Milby take on Ungarie in trial match
Condo-Milby once again pulled on the boots for a trial [...]