RFDS Medical Services OPEN

Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Medical Services (Melrose Street) opened their doors from 9am Tuesday, 2 April.
RFDS Medical Services would like to welcome: Dr Hilary Stevenson to Condobolin commencing 2 April to 19 April; and Dr Anna Windsor will be working at RFDS 8 to 10 April.
The appointment book is open, and the RFDS Medical Services – Condobolin admin team are now available to take appointments. The phone number is 02 5832 5000.
