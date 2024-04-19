NRL Beyond the Goal Post Referee Program

On Tuesday, 2 April Condobolin High School students Jonah Grimshaw, Ashton Frost, Joshua Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Kye Kendall, Aaliyah Kirby and Charli Coe participated in the National Rugby League (NRL) Beyond the Goal Post Referee Program. This program guided students through a free NRL referee course where they completed online modules and then a face-to-face workshop to gain their accreditation.

“These students were then given the opportunity to attend the Peachey Richardson Gala Day on Thursday, 4 April to gain practical experience refereeing,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“In addition to these students Steven Capewell, Nate Vincent, Quarn Colliss, Ernie Peterson, Zac Grimmond and Georgia Clemson also represented Condobolin High School at the Gala Day assisting and refereeing.

“Well done to all students who assisted at the Gala Day, the feedback from the community and the NRL has been extremely positive, and the school is incredibly proud of you all!” the post concluded.

Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.