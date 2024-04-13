Marang Dhali Eating Well Program Graduation

A number of local Indigenous women have completed the Marang Dhali Eating Well (MDEW) Program in Condobolin.

Those who attended the Graduation Ceremony received a Certificate of Completion and a gift bag on Wednesday, 21 March.

Participants in the Program included Aleah Saddler, Dimanya Ritchie, Sky-Lee Reid, Jocelyn Johnson, Deanna Davis, Nicky Read, Madeline Richards, Kim Dargin, Marjorie Dunstan, Jemimah Sempf, Chontelle Carr, Kaneesha Milson, Brianna Richards, Jackie Coe (CatholicCare Family Carer) and Tracey Sauerbier (Hope Community Church).

‘Marang Dhali’ is the Wiradjuri language phrase for ‘eating well’, with participants taking part in sessions at the Hope Community Church in William Street.

The group created healthy meals and learned about healthy eating during the course. They also shared meals together once the cooking was finished or took leftovers home to their families.

This program is a joint initiative between Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated through their Training as Parents (TAP) Program, funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA), and the Western NSW Local Health District.

TAP Coordinator Rebecca Dodgson along with Condobolin Community Health Senior Aboriginal Health Worker Shirley-Ann Merritt and Ellen Doolan from Western NSW Local Health District ran the sessions. Jackie Coe (CatholicCare Family Carer) and Tracey Sauerbier (Hope Community Church) also lent a helping hand.

“Marang Dhali is about increasing participants’ food and cooking knowledge, skills and confidence, thus supporting healthy food behaviours,” Mrs Dodgson explained.

“It’s also about cooking on a budget and making your money go further in relation to shopping and food.

“During the sessions participants cook healthy recipes, discuss ideas for good nutrition and share the prepared meal together, or take some home for the family to try.

“We would like to congratulate all those who have completed the course. You have all worked hard to create delicious healthy meals that you can share with your family.”