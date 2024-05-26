LWRS holds a very successful Community Pantry

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc held a very successful Community Pantry on Monday, 6 May. Around 300 people utilised the initiative. The Community Pantry was held in partnership with FoodBank NSW and ACT, Good360 and proudly funded by the NSW Government. Pantry staples, personal care items, fresh fruits and vegetables plus cleaning supplies were all available for the community. Image Credits: Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Facebook Page.