Looking back: Discovering Universities
Condobolin High School Year 12 students spent Wednesday, 7 February 2019 at the University of Canberra. One of the tour guides was past student Daniel Heinrich. They then travelled to University of Wollongong. Students stayed in the recently updated Koolabong Village. They had an opportunity to catch up with past teacher Dinesh Dodhy, who took them on a tour of Wollongong. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Looking back: Another dusty day
Yet another dust storm rolled into Condobolin on Monday, 18 [...]
Reliable energy on the way for Tibooburra, Ivanhoe, Packsaddle and Milparinka
Media Release Tibooburra, Ivanhoe, Packsaddle and Milparinka will soon have [...]
St Joseph’s make a splash at carnival
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their annual swimming carnival [...]
Kye scores 50!
Kye Kendall scored his maiden half century on Friday, 9 [...]
Kindergarten students for 2024
Tullibigeal Central School welcomed their new kindergarten students for 2024. [...]