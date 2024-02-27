Looking back: Discovering Universities

Condobolin High School Year 12 students spent Wednesday, 7 February 2019 at the University of Canberra. One of the tour guides was past student Daniel Heinrich. They then travelled to University of Wollongong. Students stayed in the recently updated Koolabong Village. They had an opportunity to catch up with past teacher Dinesh Dodhy, who took them on a tour of Wollongong. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.