Laying down turf
On Monday 11th March, the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve along with some volunteers laid fresh turf outside the new tennis courts. “Thanks to all the volunteers who generously gave their time to help lay some turf. Special mention to Manildra Group who sent the head honcho and his 2IC down to also help!” read a post on the Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Recreationg Reserve Facebook page.
