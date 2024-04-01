Kindy brainstorms feeling words

After reading Thelma the Unicorn, Trundle Central School Kindergarten students brainstormed feeling words about the character. They then used these words in their writing. Award worthy writing! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.

