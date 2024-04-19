Judy’s service recognised

On Saturday, 6 April Judy Price was presented with her 35 Years with the State Emergency Service (SES). Judy has been with the SES since 1955, when it was called Civil Defence. The name of the organisation was changed in the 1970s.

ABOVE: SES Unit Commander – Condobolin Susan Bennett, Judy Price, Belinda Keen and Jack Bell. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

BELOW: Judy Price was recognised for her 35 years of service to the SES on Saturday, 6 April. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.