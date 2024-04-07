Harmony Week Activities

Trundle Central School Kindergarten to Year 2 students participated in Harmony Week activities last week. The students painted their hands orange and made their own handprint with their name on it. These were then all stuck on a board that read ‘Everyone belongs in our school’. Each student coloured in one letter. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 03/04/2024By

