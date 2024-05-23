Hard work recognised
Condobolin High School teacher Mrs Chloe Wadsworth, along with Condobolin High School students Gemma O’Bryan, Tyler Roberts and Tayla Venables have been recognised by the Sydney Royal Easter Show for their involvement in the Rural Student Cafe at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show. “The hours completed by these students at the Royal Easter Show Rural Cafe also goes towards the students’ work hours required to complete their Hospitality VET course,” A post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. They each received a Certificate of Participation.
ABOVE: Tyler Roberts, Tayla Venables and Gemma O’Bryan with Ms Chloe Wadsworth. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Hard work recognised
Condobolin High School teacher Mrs Chloe Wadsworth, along with Condobolin [...]
CHS Tennis Knockout
On Thursday 9th May, Tottenham Central Schools Boys CHS tennis [...]
Georgia, Ryan and Nate selected
Condobolin High School students Georgia Clemson, Ryan Goodsell and Nate [...]
Successful Morning Tea and Markets held
The weather didn’t deter the community from attending a Mother’s [...]
Milby makes a donation
Milby Sports Gymkhana donated three fridges and three televisions to [...]
Traineeship
Former Condobolin High School student Shauri-Lee Taylor has signed for [...]