Hard work recognised

Condobolin High School teacher Mrs Chloe Wadsworth, along with Condobolin High School students Gemma O’Bryan, Tyler Roberts and Tayla Venables have been recognised by the Sydney Royal Easter Show for their involvement in the Rural Student Cafe at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show. “The hours completed by these students at the Royal Easter Show Rural Cafe also goes towards the students’ work hours required to complete their Hospitality VET course,” A post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. They each received a Certificate of Participation.

ABOVE: Tyler Roberts, Tayla Venables and Gemma O’Bryan with Ms Chloe Wadsworth. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.