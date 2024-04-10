Goanna Manor – Pending Demolition

At the Ordinary Meeting of Council held on 29 November 2023, Council considered a report regarding options available for the future of Goanna Manor, in Bathurst Street Condobolin.

Due to the dilapidated state of the building and the estimated costs associated to make the building safe exceeding $237,000, Council resolved to demolish the building. This decision is subject to historic and photographic records being gathered, particularly in regard to the mural, and community consultation being undertaken.

Council staff are actively engaging with representatives from Lachlan Arts Council to record the details behind the mural project including the name of those who participated in the project.

Council is now seeking the community’s feedback regarding the proposed demolition. Submissions can be made by any of the following methods:

Hand deliver: 58-64 Molong Street Condobolin Or 35A foster Street Lake Cargelligo; by Post: PO Box 216, CONDOBLIN NSW 2877; Email: council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au; or via the Website: www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au (Select contact us on the home page). All submissions must be received prior to 4:00pm Friday 26 April 2024.

Information and image provided by Lachlan Shire Council.